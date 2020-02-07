US is massive state sponsor of Islamic terrorism in Syria, effectively annexed Idlib and gave it to Islamic terrorists in 2015. US was enraged when Putin saved Damascus from ISIS in 2016, had hoped ISIS would force Assad out-Van Wagenen, Libertarian Institute…(Putin is world’s only hope against US taxpayer funded global genocide) — Impeach Obama, McCain and Boehner Today

“Secretary of State John Kerry…shockingly admitted [at 26 min.] that US planners actually welcomed the ISIS push toward Damascus, which they felt they could leverage to put pressure on Assad to give up power to the US-backed [Islamic terrorist] opposition…US dissatisfaction at the defeat of ISIS in Palmyra [by Putin and Assad] was also expressed […]

