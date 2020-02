Sen. Pierre Delecto Ends the Career of Sen. Mitt Romney BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!! There goes Mittens’ attempt to take the Chief RINO headdress from Jeff Flake and the late, unlamented John McVAIN! 😂🤣😂🤣 By J. Marsolo at American Thinker By now everyone knows that Mitt Romney used a Twitter account named “Pierre Delecto” to attack President Trump, […]