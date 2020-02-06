How Their Brains Function–‘Trump’s ultimate peace deal is impossible because Israel is Indivisible’ The Ugly Truth Judaism, Zionism and the toxic effect of apocalyptic religious delusions on world affairs Thursday, February 6, 2020

ed note–sad to note, in the immediate aftermath of DJT announcing some of the details surrounding his much-discussed ‘deal of the century’, almost the entirety of ‘the movement’ spoke with seemingly one voice that this was done in slavish service to Netanyahu to whom, an entire gaggle of experts claim, DJT is ‘enslaved’.

Of course, these voices used all the usual superficial pieces of evidence as ‘exhibit A’ in proving their case–Netanyahu clapping and smiling, the nice things he said (in front of the mics and cameras) that seemed to indicate his support for Trump’s ‘deal’, while at the same time, these ‘experts’ never bothered to do the fact-checking necessary in finding out that Netanyahu has over the course of many, many decades promised to Jews worldwide that he will never allow any ‘plan’ to be advanced that gives the Palestinians as much as a micro-ounce of that ‘land’ which Judaism considers sacred and inviolable in terms of Gentile ownership/occupation.

All anyone need do in understanding exactly where Netanyahu stands on all of this is to go back and read CAREFULLY the ‘Clean Break’ document which was written for him by the same NeoCon faction that was the primary force behind both the ‘war on terror’ and Trump’s impeachment. And while indeed one will find plenty of discussion within ‘the movement’ of the importance that the ‘Clean Break’ document played in the NeoCon wars in the Middle East for Israel’s benefit, there is virtually no discussion to be found whatsoever of what the central reason was for writing this document–to obliterate the ‘peace deal’ which then-President Bill Clinton brokered between Israel and the Palestinians that traded ‘land for peace’.