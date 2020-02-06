Embracing a Halachic and Torah-based Jewish State The Ugly Truth Judaism, Zionism and the toxic effect of apocalyptic religious delusions on world affairs Thursday, February 6, 2020

PAY ATTENTION TO TUT ed.

The Torah gives us our identity and purpose as a people, it has sustained us throughout thousands of years of exile and persecution and something which our ancestors fiercely clung to at all cost and sacrifice.

ed note–jes’ a lil’ reminder, as was regularly discussed on the previous TUT website before it was unceremoniously shut down by anti-free speech saboteurs working for Judea, Inc, that the often-swallowed/often-regurgitated nonsense that Judaism has eschewed the teachings of the Torah in favor of the Talmud is as factually bankrupt and as bereft of truth as saying that 6 of one and half a dozen of the other represent 2 entirely different quantities.

The Talmud is merely an extension of the Torah and anyone claiming otherwise is selling an intellectual product of absolutely no intrinsic value. All the behavior on display throughout the centuries that has resulted in the well-deserved bad reputation that ‘they’–be they Hebrews, She-Brews, Israelites, Judah-ites, Judeans, Jews, K-zars, whatever combination of consonants and vowels one wishes to use in describing them–have experienced all stems from the deranged and delusional teachings found within the Torah.

Furthermore, and this is of vital importance today in properly calibrating the collective Gentile mind and wrapping it around all the problems associated with Zionism and the likely Armageddon that is its inevitable bi-product–the notion put forth by the ‘good rabbis’ of Neturei Karta, as well as many of their non-religious/’progressive’ counterparts that ‘Torah Judaism’ forbids the creation of a Jewish state is PATENTLY UNTRUE, as the entire idea for creating the Jewish state appears literally within the very first pages of the Torah–book of Genesis to be precise–and is repeated over, and over, and over again within that compendium of religious mental illness scribblings.