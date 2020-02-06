DJT at SOTU–‘We’re bringing the troops home’

TUT ed.

ed note–for those who thought that DJT orchestrated the return of the US Serviceman from Afghanistan just for the emotional value that seeing him reunited with his family would have for the American people, think DEEPER and on the 4th-dimensional political chess level on which Trump has always operated–

He did this as a message to those Jewish interests who have been out to destroy first his candidacy and now his presidency that he aims to bring ALL US TROOPS home from these disastrous wars which Israel got started with her Mossad-engineered 9/11 attacks and to end America’s involvement in the Judaically-engineered ‘clash of civilizations’, and despite the fact that this nuanced message will be missed by most Americans and–sadly–by most ‘movement’ people, rest assured it will not be missed on the part of Judea, Inc and all her tentacled assets and operatives spread throughout the ‘Deep State’.