MUST-READ Tuesday, February 4, 2020 How Their Brains Function– ‘Why America should prepare for devastating disasters following Trump’s Peace Deal’

How Their Brains Function– ‘Why America should prepare for devastating disasters following Trump’s Peace Deal’

FOR TUT ED. ed note–no one should underestimate exactly the ‘message’ which our deranged Hebraic writer is trying to convey in typical Judaic gangsterese. Nor should anyone underestimate how this ideological baton will be taken up by one of the most important 5th columns that Judea, Inc has in its service in the USA–Christian Zionist megachurches and its shabbos goy pastors who will be carrying the torch which Israel will utilize in trying to burn down Trump’s attempt at preventing WWIII.