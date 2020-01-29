The Ugly Truth Judaism, Zionism and the toxic effect of apocalyptic religious delusions on world affairs Wednesday, January 29, 2020 Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’ a non-starter

On By StaśIn Peace deal Israel, The Ugly Truth, Trump, Uncategorized

The Ugly Truth Judaism, Zionism and the toxic effect of apocalyptic religious delusions on world affairs Wednesday, January 29, 2020 Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’ a non-starter

 

When the LORD your God brings you into the land you are to possess and casts out the many peoples living there, you shall then slaughter them all and utterly destroy them…You shall save nothing alive that breathes…You shall make no agreements with them nor show them any mercy. You shall destroy their altars, break down their images, cut down their groves and burn their graven images with fire. For you are a holy people unto the LORD thy God and He has chosen you to be a special people above all others upon the face of the earth…’–Book of Deuteronomy

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.