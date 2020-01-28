Palestinian Authority to withdraw amid Trump’s Mideast peace plan — The Millennial Source

On Tuesday, January 28, US President Donald Trump is expected to unveil his administration’s peace plan to defuse tensions between Israel and Palestine. Trump has said he plans to release the plan shortly before he meets with Isreali Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main political rival Benny Gantz at a White House event. Although the specifics of the plan have yet to be released, critics suggest the event might have more to do with politics than attempts at peace, since the Palestinians have presumably not contributed to the plan in any meaningful way.