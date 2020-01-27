“We All Knew About Epstein” Admits Cindy McCain – Who Did Nothing About It — The Duran

It must take a hero to say something… Sen. John McCain’s widow says “everyone” knew about Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, but were “afraid” to do anything about it. “Epstein was hiding in plain sight,” said McCain, during an appearance at the State of the World 2020 conference in Florida, according to the Washington Examiner. “We all knew about him. We all knew what he was doing, but we had no one that was — no legal aspect that would go after him. They were afraid of him. For whatever reason, they were afraid of him.” McCain said a girl from her daughter’s high school was one of Epstein’s victims and that she hopes Epstein “is in hell.” Epstein’s massive wealth and his connections to powerful politicians and celebrities allowed him to continue trafficking young women and girls long after many had exposed his devious interests. Dr. Barbara Sampson, the New York City medical examiner, said Epstein died by suicide at a Manhattan federal detention facility last August. His death and the circumstances surrounding it have created controversy after the former medical examiner of New York, Dr. Michael Baden, told 60 Minutes that he believes Epstein was murdered. –Washington Examiner https://www.zerohedge.com/political/we-all-knew-about-epstein-admits-cindy-mccain-who-did-nothing-about-it