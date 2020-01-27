One America News produced a three part series on the Biden family financial attachment to the corruption in Ukraine. Each segment in the series is nearly an hour long; they are presented below for viewer/reader reference and review. One America News Investigates – Chanel Rion interviews several witnesses who destroy Adam Schiff’s baseless impeachment case […]
via OAN Three Part Investigative Report on Ukraine, Corruption and Biden Family – Rudy Giuliani and Chanel Rion Travel to Ukraine… — The Last Refuge