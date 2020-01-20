Recall the story of Evelyn Garcia, a Palm Beach County representative to the DNC “DNC Rep. Resigns after Anti-Israel Tirade”

DNC Rep. Resigns after Anti-Israel Tirade

July 3, 2012 10:28 am

A South Florida Democratic National Committee representative who engaged in an anti-Israel tirade over email had resigned from the post following outrage over her remarks.

Evelyn Garcia, a Palm Beach County representative to the DNC and ally of its chair, Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, was caught by the news website BizPacReview advocating for an end to the U.S.-Israel alliance and accusing Israel of war crimes.

Garcia, who additionally serves as a Democratic Executive Committee member and is running to become a member of the Florida State House, quit her post at the DNC following the fallout from her tirade, BizPacReview reported

Though she gave up her DNC position, Garcia told the newspaper she still plans to continue her campaign for the House District 88 seat. She may have an uphill climb in winning back leaders of her own party. As soon as BizPac Review President Jack Furnari’s post on the inflammatory emails went live on Sunday, a number of Democratic leaders across Palm Beach County expressed horror at comments many considered anti-Semitic.

Others told the website that Democratic officials long knew about Garcia’s anti-Israel views, but refused to chastise her:

Elmer Klein, president of the Cypress Lakes Democratic Club in West Palm Beach, wondered how long DEC leadership knew about the emails, which he likened to hate speech. “I have heard through the grapevine that they knew,” Klein said. Marvin Manning, president of Century Village Democratic Club in Boca Raton, said he was told Siegel was made aware of the emails a while ago but did nothing about it.