FLORIDA DEMS: ‘FOLLOW THE LINE ON ISRAEL OR GET IN LINE TO COLLECT UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE’

A glimpse of how ‘Democracy’ works in America …
County Democratic official Garcia resigns after emails critical of Israel surface

By John Lantigua

Evelyn Garcia, a member of the Democratic National Committee from Palm Beach County, resigned the post Monday after emails surfaced in which she sharply criticized Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.

Garcia, a candidate for the State House of Representatives from District 88, which includes parts of West Palm Beach and Riviera Beach, said she would continue to campaign for that seat. She apologized for her remarks and called them “ugly” and “hurtful.”

The emails were provided anonymously to local Democratic Party leaders late last week, those leaders said. In each case, the recipient’s name was blacked out. Some of them appear to have been written to a South Florida Congressional aide.

“The continued Israeli occupation of Palestine is ugly on moral, ethical, religious and legal grounds,” Garcia…

