A must-read for “the truth” Movement Trump Is Failing to Protect Israel Against Iran read commentary from The Ugly Truth Judaism, Zionism and the toxic effect of apocalyptic religious delusions on world affairs On January 20, 2020January 20, 2020 By StaśIn Benjamin "Bibi" Netanyahu, Israel lobby, Isreal, The Ugly Truth, Trump, Uncategorized A must-read for “the truth” Movement Trump Is Failing to Protect Israel Against Iran read commentary from The Ugly Truth Judaism, Zionism and the toxic effect of apocalyptic religious delusions on world affairs Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related