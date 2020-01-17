The author is a well-known academic historian of Russia and Ukraine, which he approaches from a Christian (Russian Orthodox) and nationalist perspective, arguing that nationalism and Christian Orthodoxy are inseparable. He also writes widely on current affairs. Rare for contemporary Western historians of Russia, he sources original materials in Russian, pulling back the veil on much misunderstanding, ranging […]
via Ukrainian Nationalism Is Real and Legitimate, But Needn’t Be Anti-Russian – Excellent New Book by Matthew Raphael Johnson — Russia News Now