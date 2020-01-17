From lolathecur From lolathecurView original post
via Link provided here will get you Complete latin vulgate, babylonian talmud and jewish encyclopedia all scanned page by page from originals. Can not be altered. All divine sounding names in bible are just dead ancestors in reality. The names of these dead men are diquised in english bibles to deceive you into believing they are GOD. The included “Biblia Sacra Nominum Interpretatio” prove this. The two entries on this homepage at this blog show that the jewish encyclopedia praises the Latin Vulgate for its accuracy. If you care to undersfand what these texts really say download all three of these sets of texts. Stop worshipping dead jewish ancestors and expose this fraud known as the bible if you want this madness to stop. OUR LADY IS GOD!!!!!No, SHE is NOT mary of the jewish bible.http://www.fatimamovement.com/i-DigitalLibrary.php — rosariofatima.wordpress.com