Truth Movement why help your enemies? Truth Movement people cave on Trump they often say that Trump is a puppet of the Zionist. But Sanders campaign people call for burning cities down. “If trump Gets Elected cities burn”

by Staś
Truth movement why attack the leader of the free world who wants to stay out of war no matter how hard the Deep State tries to get the USA in it? Trump Iran and Russia don’t want an all-out war. The truth movement is not helping.
@BernieSanders “free education” policies to “teach you how to not be a f**king nazi.”; ‘There is a reason Stalin had Gulags’; ‘Expect violent reaction’ for speech. If Bernie doesn’t get nomination “Milwaukee will burn”
Well, known Truth movement people like Adam Green continue to cave on Trump. They say he is owned by the “Zionist”. That Trump takes orders from his son-in-law. Oh if it were that simple.
This kind of thinking is simplistic. Also would they not end up in the Gulag as well?
Is Trump for the Palestinians? Iran? Not exactly. But Trump loves American and his family and himself. To sustain his way of life Trump has become the point man for America First. Which is based on the German American effort to stay out of WWII.
The neocons hate Trump. The neoliberals hate Trump
It is true that some of the Trump supporters are deep into the Bible, in particular, the OT part of it. Many of the MAGA are pro Isreal. But I contend many of them give this lip service. Some of them want war with Iran and other pro-Biblical pro-Isreal causes.
However, Trump is a master at controlling his hoards. They are a defense against the US becoming completely Communistic.
So some of the Democrats are pro-Palestinian and are for the rights of black people now referred to as POC people of color. This is very good. But have they done anything to rally help anybody? Have they stopped a single war?
Isreal wants to take over the world if that means a civil war in the USA to get rid of Trump. So be it.
Trump and his MAGA are NOT calling for Gulags, violence and re-education camps for their opposition.
Trump is doing well considering he is by far on track of becoming the most polarizing President in US history.
If you make a move to defend Trump’s overall game and even defend some of the crazy things he has had to do to stay out of war. Then enemies of Trump simply say shut up with your conspiracy theories. What web sites are you getting that from? STFU Alex Jones cult member they will shout out at you.
So if your not stupid enough to fall for much of what Alex Jones says and you are a gentile and realize it is the Zionist or what have you. You may become a follower of Adam Green. Green gives they idea the gentile world needs to get wise to the Zionist. He is at times even a critic of the Torah. But he gives the sense that the Gentiles can trust no one not trump because of Kush. It is as if Isreal is so all powerful there is nothing anyone can do.
If you’re a devoted reader of the work of Michael A. Hoffman II then you know he has gone all out and called Trump a puppet of Israel. You will also know his anti Talmud is excellent. But he is very keen on the Torah and a fan of Moses.
His latest blog post-Israeli Puppet Trump Shows His True Colors.
No this is someone showing their true colors Mr. Hoffman.
James O’Keefe
@JamesOKeefeIII
“We don’t want to f**king have to like, eliminate people…if people are going to try and fight back against the revolution…if you’re going to take up arms against the revolution…expect a violent response” – Kyle Jurek,
Field Organizer