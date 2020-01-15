Stupid Truth Movement Trump is NOT against you. The Ugly Truth Judaism, Zionism and the toxic effect of apocalyptic religious delusions on world affairs Wednesday, January 15, 2020 Schiff, Nadler lead group of House managers to prosecute Trump in Senate impeachment trial

The Ugly Truth Judaism, Zionism and the toxic effect of apocalyptic religious delusions on world affairs Wednesday, January 15, 2020 Schiff, Nadler lead group of House managers to prosecute Trump in Senate impeachment trial

ed note–no one, repeat–NO ONE–should make the mistake of thinking that ‘Madame’ Speaker Pelosi just chose 2 high-level operatives for Israel as the lead prosecutors in the Impeachment trial against DJT, POTUS just out of the clear blue. In the same manner as Israel wanted it known to the political class in DC in the scandal and subsequent Impeachment of Bill Clinton that he was ‘done in’ by a nice Jewish girl named Monica Lewinsky, likewise, Judea, Inc wants it known that it is OJI who are–once again, as they have done repeatedly over the course of thousands of years–overthrowing a government that they deem unacceptable to their agenda.

Nor should anyone get too confident that Trump is superman and that all of Judea’s plans and machinations against him are doomed to failure. Remember, these people have been doing this–as already stated above–for THOUSANDS OF YEARS and in those thousands of years have made it into an art form, and all anyone need do in confirming this fact is to sit down and read a few pages from the Old Testament dealing with Pharaoh, Haman, Antiochus Epiphanes, etc, to say nothing of what they have achieved in the 20th/21st century in places such as Germany, Europe, Russia, the Middle East, etc.