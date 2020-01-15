Lionel Richie flips the bird to Israel haters from ‘Code Pink’ who try to bully American entertainers into NOT performing in the Jewish State — BARE NAKED ISLAM

Music legend Lionel Richie snubbed the far-left Islam-sympathizing group ‘Code Pink’ (founded by self-hating Jew, Medea Benjamin, who is an honored guest of Hamas whenever she visits Gaza), after the organization which is a leader in the anti-Israel BDS boycott campaign, launched a petition urging the singer to cancel his show in Israel. 8 more…
