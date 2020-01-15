Archives of: “The Ugly Truth Radio Network” political talk program dealing with the Middle East, the ‘war on terror’ and that other religious extremism we don’t hear anything about from the mainstream media in the West. On January 15, 2020 By StaśIn Mark Dankof, Mark Glenn, The Ugly Truth, Uncategorized Archives of: “The Ugly Truth Radio Network” political talk program dealing with the Middle East, the ‘war on terror’ and that other religious extremism we don’t hear anything about from the mainstream media in the West. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related