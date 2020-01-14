House Will Vote Wednesday to Send Impeachment Articles, Pelosi Says The speaker, who has waited nearly a month to transmit the papers which will allow thr trial to begin. Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday that the House will vote Wednesday to send the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, three […]
via Breaking News: Nancy Pelosi said the House would vote Wednesday to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, allowing a long-awaited trial to begin. — © blogfactory