Author: Alexander Dugin Translators: Jafe Arnold and John Stachelski Chapter 7 of Mysteries of Eurasia (Moscow: Arktogeia, 1991) / Chapter 6/Part 6/Book I of Foundations of Geopolitics (Moscow, Arktogeia, 2000). *** Geopolitics as an “Intermediary” Science Geopolitical concepts have long been the most important factor in modern politics. These concepts are based on general principles which allow one to […]