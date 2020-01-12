The Ugly Truth Judaism, Zionism and the toxic effect of apocalyptic religious delusions on world affairs Sunday, January 12, 2020 Lest We Forget–Three of the impeachment witness lawyers against Trump are Jewish, and why it matters On January 12, 2020January 12, 2020 By StaśIn Impeachment, Impeachment hoax, Jewish, The Ugly Truth, Trump, Uncategorized The Ugly Truth Judaism, Zionism and the toxic effect of apocalyptic religious delusions on world affairs Sunday, January 12, 2020 Lest We Forget–Three of the impeachment witness lawyers against Trump are Jewish, and why it matters Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related