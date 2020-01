Whiteshift: Populism, Immigration, and the Future of White Majorities by Eric Kaufmann Penguin, 2018, 624 pages, $55 In Whiteshift: Populism, Immigration, and the Future of White Majorities, Eric Kaufmann spends 624 pages advancing a version of Senator Pauline Hanson’s motion put to the Australian Parliament in September 2018. 11 more words