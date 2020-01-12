News Roundup! PDJT’s Interview With Laura Ingraham, Press Briefing By Secretary Pompeo & Mnuchin, Iranian Government Admits To Bringing Down the Ukrainian Plane, Iranians Take To the Streets Of Tehran To Protest the Government, Taiwan Votes Against Chinese Friendly Candidate, Biggest Highlight From the December Jobs Report, Wall Update, Brexit Is Happening….. — The Q Tree

Our President sat down for an extensive interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Friday night. The interview is in a few segments. Here’s Part I: Iran and Soleimani Here’s Part II: Impeachment and the Fraudulent Whistle-blower complaint Here’s Part III: China trade, tariffs, immigration and the economy Here’s Part IV: Fluff n Puff, […]
