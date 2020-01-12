176 killed after Ukraine International Airlines plane crashes in Tehran shortly after takeoff — Truth Troubles

On By StaśIn Uncategorized

176 killed after Ukraine International Airlines plane crashes in Tehran shortly after takeoff By Artemis Moshtaghian and Joshua Berlinger, CNN Updated 12:56 AM ET, Wed January 8, 2020 (CNN)All 176 people on board a Ukraine International Airlines flight were killed when it crashed shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran, the country’s state-run Press TV reported. […]

via 176 killed after Ukraine International Airlines plane crashes in Tehran shortly after takeoff — Truth Troubles

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.