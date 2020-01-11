UPDATE: Anti-Semitic Machete Assailant Thomas Grafton Under Investigation For Another Anti-Semitic Attack And Tiffany Harris Re-Arrested Again — Evans News Report

On By StaśIn Uncategorized

By: Brian Evans As we previously reported, on Saturday at least five individuals were stabbed during a Hanukkah celebration at a local Rabbi’s home, in yet another growing epidemic of anti-Semitic attacks in the Democrat-led city! Reports indicate that the suspect targeted Jewish people in particular, and then used a machete to slice through those […]

via UPDATE: Anti-Semitic Machete Assailant Thomas Grafton Under Investigation For Another Anti-Semitic Attack And Tiffany Harris Re-Arrested Again — Evans News Report

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.