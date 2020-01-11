Trump did not Bomb “600 Russians” in Syria? It was someone else?“Wagner” Private military company could be a code name for Israel’s black-op

On By StaśIn ISIS, Russia, Syria, Trump, Uncategorized

“Wagner” Private military company could be a code name for Israel’s black-op

Image result for Trump did not Bomb "600 Russians" in Syria. It was someone else. “Wagner” Private military company could be a code name for Israel’s black-op

 

 

 

Look at the story from the side of the western news agencies. It is not clear.

 

The truth about the brutal four-hour battle between Russian mercenaries and US commandos in Syria

 

US military officials repeatedly warned about the growing mass of troops. But Russian military officials said they had no control over the fighters assembling near the river –  even though US surveillance equipment monitoring radio transmissions had revealed the ground force was speaking in Russian.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.