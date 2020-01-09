Did Putin approve the assassination of Soleimani? — The Duran

Hello Duran, I am conscious of having just signed up and immediately referring you to Info Wars (because of that organisation’s reputation). Allow me to briefly explain, though I get the impression that Alex Christoforou, at least, probably doesn’t need it. While Alex Jones can be hyperbolic, and even over the top, he is frequently “ahead of the curve” when it comes to reporting on geo politics (and he usually just needs decoding that his audience understands but which his critics take too literally). He certainly has sources close to Trump which make a lot of his reporting on the administration worth considering. I first came across Lee Stranahan, for example, on Info Wars and he has proven to be particularly reliable and advanced when it comes to Russia-gate / Ukraine-gate. I know that Alex Mercouris appears on Lee’s Sputnik program Fault Lines. Not sure if you have come across Steve Pieczenik before. He can take some getting used to as he is self-aggrandising and brutal when it comes to criticism of people he doesn’t like. Like Alex Jones he is often ahead of the curve and has a number of intel sources at the State Department and the CIA (his CV checks out). Pieczenik says two things which would seem to me to be of interest to the Duran: Trump spoke to Putin and Putin approved the “hit” on Soleimani well before it occurred; and Trump is gradually ceding “control” of the middle east to Putin/Russia. These are comments Pieczenik made immediately after Soleimani was killed when he also predicted that there would be no escalation for, what are admittedly, all of the obvious reasons. The earlier videos are at: https://banned.video/watch?id=5e0ff5dd5d4fe90017eb1b2a https://banned.video/watch?id=5e0fc926a3fd65002b379b83 All of the key points are made in the first 10-15 minutes. It would be good to get the Duran’s analysis of these points. Cheers Christian