NY Times Editorial– ‘Congress, Stop President Trump’s Rush to War With Iran’ Comments on the alleged attack by THE UGLY TRUTH ‘We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war.’ On January 6, 2020 By StaśIn Uncategorized via NY Times Editorial– ‘Congress, Stop President Trump’s Rush to War With Iran’ Comments on the alleged attack by THE UGLY TRUTH ‘We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war.’ Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related