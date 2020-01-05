Trump is a modern-day President McKinley but quite a bit more smooth and crafty. He is going to get the US out of Iraq.

By Staś
Trump is a mastermind he has now assassinated a major Iranian intelligence General to get the US the hell out of Iraq. Proving he may be able to avoid what happened to President McKinley. Iraq govement has already voted to kick the US out of Iraq. Excellent. God Bless Trump!
BREAKING: Iraq parliament votes to expel U.S. military
President McKinley was pro American, pro Business and actually anti-war. He is seen historically as a war President because of the Spanish-American War.
But I agree with underground historian Mike King on this one. McKinley tried to avoid war and the old school JMSM and some of the Ango establishment maneuvered him into war.
According to King McKinley fought against going to war and that he even reached out to the Church for help. The Pressure was on Mckinley for war and he eventually had to give in. Of course, there…
