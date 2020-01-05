Schiff: ‘I Had No Idea FBI Was Committing Serious Abuses When I Said All That Stuff’ — The Duran

“Devin Nunes has turned out to be completely right.” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) can’t admit when he’s wrong. After last week’s DOJ Inspector General report revealed that the FBI committed serious abuses while obtaining a warrant to spy on Trump campaign aide Carter Page – including fabricating evidence, Schiff was asked on Sunday by Fox News host Christ Wallace: “Given what you know now … are you willing to admit that you were wrong in your defense of the FBI’s FISA process?“ To which Schiff replied: “I’m certainly willing to admit that the inspector general found serious abuses of FISA that I was unaware of.“ That’s an odd way of admitting your entire thesis has been dead wrong for three years. Watch (via the Daily Caller) https://www.zerohedge.com/political/schiff-i-had-no-idea-fbi-was-committing-serious-abuses-when-i-said-all-stuff