Putin Says Trump Will Survive Impeachment Proceedings — The Duran

Putin denounced the impeachment proceedings as “spurious” and said the US Senate is unlikely to remove Trump. Putin said the Democratic push for impeachment is “part of the ongoing domestic political battle” in Washington. RUSSIA’S PUTIN, ASKED ABOUT IMPEACHMENT VOTE AGAINST DONALD TRUMP, SAYS I AM NOT SURE IT’S END OF TRUMP’S PRESIDENCY YET RUSSIA’S PUTIN, ASKED ABOUT IMPEACHMENT VOTE AGAINST DONALD TRUMP, SAYS ALLEGATIONS AGAINST HIM ARE DREAMT UP RUSSIA’S PUTIN SAYS US SENATE IS UNLIKELY TO REMOVE TRUMP FROM PRESIDENCY https://www.zerohedge.com/political/putin-trump-will-survive-impeachment-proceedings