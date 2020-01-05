NY Post Editorial Board Names Eric Ciaramella As Whistleblower — The Duran

On By StaśIn Uncategorized

Whistleblower lawyers refuse to confirm or deny… The New York Post Editorial Board has named CIA analyst Eric Ciaramella as the whistleblower at the heart of the Trump impeachment saga, confirming an October 30 report by RealClearInvestigation‘s Paul Sperry which has been widely cited in subsequent reports. Whistleblower lawyers refuse to confirm or deny Ciaramella is their man. His identity is apparently the worst-kept secret of the Washington press corps. In a sign of how farcical this has become, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) said his name as part of a series of names during a live hearing Wednesday night aired on television. He never called him the whistleblower, just said he was someone Republicans thought should testify, yet Democrats angrily denounced the “outing.” If you don’t know the man’s name, how do you know the man’s name? –New York Post https://www.zerohedge.com/political/ny-post-editorial-board-names-eric-ciaramella-whistleblower

via NY Post Editorial Board Names Eric Ciaramella As Whistleblower — The Duran

