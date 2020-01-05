Epstein Tried To Marry His 24-Year-Old Blonde Bombshell Goddaughter In Brazen Tax-Shelter Scheme — The Duran

She was named one of Harvard’s “15 Hottest Freshman” in 2014… In what appears to be one of the most disturbing reports stemming from the Jeffrey Epstein estate, Business Insider reported on Wednesday that the unrepentant pedophile had plans to marry the young daughter of financier Glenn Dubin and Dubin’s wife, former Miss Sweden Eva Andersson Dubin. Epstein dated Andersson Dubin back in the 1980s before she met Glenn Dubin, the billionaire co-founder of hedge fund Highbridge Capital. Even after the two broke up, Epstein remained friends with Eva, and eventually the couple, with sources telling BI that their relationship continued even after his first arrest. After the birth of their daughter, Celina Dubin, the couple reportedly enlisted Epstein to be Celina’s godfather (note: the couple denied this claim to Business Insider, though other sources corroborated it). Epstein reportedly developed a close bond with Celina (Dubin was named one of Harvard’s “15 Hottest Freshman” by the Harvard Crimson back in 2014; she’s now 24 years old and studying medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinair) when she was still very young. She often referred to him as “Uncle Jeff,” which seems intensely creepy in light of all of which Epstein has been accused. However, there’s no evidence the two ever had a sexual relationship. Instead, it appears Epstein’s motivation to marry Dubin was driven by his hope of establishing her as one of his heirs. His hope was apparently that by marrying him on paper, she would avoid onerous estate taxes, according to BI. According to documents obtained by Business Insider, Epstein (who, as a childless bachelor, had no direct heirs) had wanted Celina to inherit much of his fortune, reportedly including his private island in the Caribbean. To facilitate this, Epstein made Celina the beneficiary of a trust in 2014, and though he removed her name from it the following year, it still has some $50 million in it. It’s unclear if Celina ever received any money from the trust before or after her name was removed. It’s also not clear why her name was removed, or whether she or her family had a falling out with Epstein before the Miami Herald revived interest in his case, ultimately inspiring the charges that led to his arrest and eventual suicide earlier this year https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/epstein-tried-marry-his-24-year-old-blonde-bombshell-goddaughter-brazen-tax-shelter