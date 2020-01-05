Bernie Rescinds Endorsement Of Dem Candidate After “Legalize Bestiality” Video Resurfaces — The Duran

The Young Turks media founder Cenk Uygur shocked his own producers when he told a female co-host it’s okay if “you are pleasuring the animal”… Popular progressive political commentator Cenk Uygur is running for Democratic California Rep. Katie Hill’s seat, who resigned amid scandal in October after allegations she slept with a congressional staffer and a campaign staffer, and nude photographs of her surfaced. But “The Young Turks” star founder is already finding himself at the center of bizarre controversy involving past statements he made over bestiality during a live program, causing Sen. Bernie Sanders to retract his highly sought after endorsement a mere day after announcing it. In a Young Turks segment from 2013, he talks about how “hot” women from the Dominican are in somewhat typical remarks of his over the years that fellow progressives have lambasted him as sexist for. But then the segment took an insane turn. “Here comes the controversial part I shouldn’t say,” Uygur said, according to the resurfaced video. “I believe that if I were the benevolent dictator of the world, I would legalize bestiality where you are giving, you are pleasuring the animal.” https://www.zerohedge.com/political/bernie-rescinds-endorsement-dem-candidate-after-legalize-bestiality-segment-resurfaces