Why did Trump decide to kill Iran’s Soleimani?

On 3 January 2020 a rocket attack at Baghdad airport killed General Qasem Soleimani, head of the Iranian QUDS Force.

The Pro peace pro-Palestinian anti-Isreal wing of the “Truth Movement” will no doubt go crazy and flip out on Trump over his decision to kill Iranian General Soleimani. Indeed, Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the elite Quds Force, was killed after his convoy was hit by US missiles. Donald Trump authorized a US military strike, the Pentagon confirmed in a statement.

So it’s for real now.

What is the reality of this situation? What led Trump to do this.?

On the home front, the DNC hit Trump with Russiagate when that did not work they hit him with impeachment over a phone call to new President of Ukraine a Jewish comedian. The DNC had the votes so they voted to impeach Trump. It’s all fake the DNC won’t even turn it over to the Senate. DNC vs RNC fully dividend nation.

Lurninking in the background is the specter of the Jewish controlled press.

What does Trump do his back is against the wall? Wag the Dog you better believe it. Make the Jews and Bolton happy for a few days? Sure.

Hear anyone talking about Ukraine since Trump blew away General Soleimani? It was a bold move by Trump and he threw some meat to Bolton and the Neocons.

Were they happy when Trump wasted Abū Bakr al-Baghdadi ? No, he was an ISIS man Isreal likes IS.

General Soleimani is Iranian the Jews hate him so they are happy.

But wait there are other interests involved here. The US is not happy with Iran being involved in Iraq. This is something that is against the interest of both Isreal and the US. Not just the Jewish controlled America but semi Jewish controlled WASP America or what is left of it.

Trump is very much better for America than Hillary Clinton and we avoid an all-out confrontation with Russia under her if she won.

But put that aside Trump is out for US Interest in Iraq and that includes a rollback of Iranian power.

General Soleimani and his Quds Force deployed to challenge the United States presence” in Iraq following the U.S. invasion of that country.

In other words, he has been a pain in the ass for the Americans. US troops are said to have lost their lives because of the work of the Quds force.

The Quds force has been said to have been operating throughout Iraq, arming, aiding, and abetting Shiite militias” In short taking advantage of the situation in Iraq to gain power and give the Americans a hard time.

Iran sees it as a religious duty to combat the great satan Israel and the USA. Also, it’s fair when you look at it historically the US pit Iran and Iraq against one another in the awful Iran Iraq war.

Russia Today has sited the fact that General Soleimani fought against IS and Dasch extremist groups. In this regard, the man is a hero.

Of course, the Iraq war is all a lie there were no WMD and Trump should pull out of Iraq and Afganistan.

But it appears that the Jewish Deep State literally will not let Trump pull the Troops out. They are threatening Trump with endless fake impeachments and fake news. Not to mention the communist are amassing millions against him in the US.

This is another reason for Trump to cave and waste General Soleimani. He needs to keep his huge army of Isreal loving, but Trump-loving evangelicals happy. He has to keep them happy/

Is this nice and moral? No, it’s realpolitik at its worst. It is not 100 percent Americ first. But it is perhaps one of many times Trump will be forced to do something nasty to stay alive. His goal is not to avenge the wrongs that have been done to Iran by the USA and Isreal.

Trump’s goals are to stay alive and have his family stay alive. The next goal he has is to keep America alive.

Former national security adviser (and Isreal ist fanatic) r John Bolton, a vocal advocate of regime change in Iran, described the killing of Soleimani as “long in the making.”

It is hard to say if Trump was on board with Bolton all alone. I don’t think so. Hezbollah and Iran upped the ante and did go after the US Embassy.

Does this make Trumped 100 % a pawn of Isreal? No way. The situation is way more complex than that. Just ask Abū Bakr al-Baghdadi,