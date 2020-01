https://www.bitchute.com/video/6hWkJJwzI4wJ/ Comment by mothman777; In this video, at just after the 3 minute mark, the rabbi confirms the existence of a long-denied piece of Jewish scripture, written by Rabbi Shimon ben Yochai (Simon ben Yohai) that states “Tob shebbe goyyim harog”; Talmud, Sanhedrin 59a, meaning “The best of goyim should be killed”. “It is our […]