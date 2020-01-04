Putin and Macron Talk by Phone About Concerns Over U.S. Killing of Top Iranian General Soleimani – Kremlin — Ukraine Today .org

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron expressed their concerns in a phonecall over the U.S. killing of Iran’s Major-General Qassem Soleimani, according to a statement on the Kremlin’s website Friday evening. The U.S. early on Friday killed Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and architect of Iran’s spreading military influence […]
