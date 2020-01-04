Iran threatens 35 targets for retaliatory attacks after General Soleimani’s death, including US warships in the Gulf and Tel Aviv – as White House says it expects a revenge strike ‘within weeks’ The potential threat was raised by General Gholamali Abuhamzeh, the commander of the Guards in the southern province of Kerman Some of the…
via Iran threatens 35 targets for retaliatory attacks after General Soleimani’s death, including US warships in the Gulf and Tel Aviv – as White House say… — Russia News Now