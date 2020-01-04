Detailed VIDEO: How US Drone Blew Up Vehicle, Killed Iranian General Soleimani and Al -Muhandis – WATCH — TrumbleTimes.com

On By StaśIn Uncategorized

#BREAKINGSky News Arabia correspondent quoting Iraqi security officials: Syrian & Iraqi nationals arrested in ongoing investigation of the plane crew that picked up Soleimani & an Iraqi intelligence officer at Baghdad Int’l Airport Explainer video👇pic.twitter.com/fY8fIhcelH — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 4, 2020 On Thursday the United States killed General Qassim Soleimani , a top commander […]

via Detailed VIDEO: How US Drone Blew Up Vehicle, Killed Iranian General Soleimani and Al -Muhandis – WATCH — TrumbleTimes.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.