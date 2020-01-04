Axis of resistance to respond decisively to Gen. Soleimani’s assassination: Top Hezbollah official — Uprootedpalestinians’s Blog

Source Saturday, 04 January 2020 2:16 PM [ Last Update: Saturday, 04 January 2020 2:25 PM ] Late Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps A high-ranking official with the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement has strongly condemned the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of […]