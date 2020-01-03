Scalise: President Trump “took incredibly decisive action” to take out Soleimani — ThePalmieriReport

While on Fox News Republican Minority Whip Steve Scalise praised President Trump for taking out Qassem Suleimani. Steve Scalise: President Trump “took incredibly decisive action” to take out Soleimanihttps://t.co/sVC6hGVZNL pic.twitter.com/CESYnAyW2g — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 3, 2020 DOD: Soleimani “actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq” Trump’s response to Iran […]

