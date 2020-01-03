Russia & Syria Signal West With Joint Naval Drills, “Hundreds” Of Airstrikes On Idlib — The Duran

2020 could once again witness the US and Russia on the brink of war in Syria. Multiple developments related to Russia’s military role in Syria mean that the years-long conflict could once again become front and center for Washington during 2020. First, this week Russia and Syria conducted rare joint naval drills in the eastern Mediterranean at a moment Russian jets significantly increased airstrikes on jihadist-held Idlib province, reportedly conducting hundreds of missile strikes in the last five days, with regional reports saying Russian warships in the Mediterranean are firing sea-launched rockets as well. A Syrian government assault on southern Idlib is being given air support through the major uptick in Russian air raids, sending tens of thousands of civilians fleeing as the combined force seeks to push back the al-Qaeda group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russia-syria-signal-west-joint-naval-drills-hundreds-airstrikes-idlib

via Russia & Syria Signal West With Joint Naval Drills, “Hundreds” Of Airstrikes On Idlib — The Duran

