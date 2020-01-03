Prince Andrew Sends Dog Butt Holiday Cards, Shunned by Royal Family on Christmas Day — The Duran

Prince Andrew was ordered to not attend the traditional Christmas morning service along with the rest of his family. Prince Andrew just can’t catch a break. Ever since the Duke of York was accused of raping an underage girl and attempted to explain why he remained friends with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein during a disastrous television interview, things haven’t exactly been going his way. Not only did Prince Andrew “step back from public duties for the foreseeable future“ just days before his mother, Queen Elizabeth, cancelled his 60th birthday party back in November, but the Duke skipped his daughter’s engagement party earlier this month and was just banned from the traditional Christmas church service this year as a result of his numerous shortcomings as a member of the royal family. The disgraced royal was ordered to not attend the traditional Christmas morning service at a small church on the Sandringham estate along with the rest of his family. Instead he was ordered to attend an earlier service, at 9am. https://themindunleashed.com/2019/12/prince-andrew-dog-butt-holiday-cards-shunned-royal-family-christmas-day.html