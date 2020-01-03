Hunter Biden Denies Ukraine Money Laundering Allegations — The Duran

“Family members of DEFENDANT Robert Hunter Biden, Devon Archer and Christopher Heinz are business partners of Serhiy Leshchenko and Mykola Zlochevesky in the Ukraine.” Update: Biden has denied the allegations against him and asked the court to strike the filing from the record, claiming the allegations were improperly filed, and may constitute “redundant, immaterial, impertinent or scandalous” material, and that it was a “scheme by a non-party simply to make scandalous allegations in the pending suit to gain some quick media attention.” Biden also asked for attorney’s fees and costs to address the allegations. Judge Don McSpadden only agreed that it was improperly filed, striking the evidence on a technicality “as it was not filed in any acceptable manner to this court.” It is unclear whether it may be re-filed pursuant to (Ark R. Civ. P. 24). https://www.zerohedge.com/political/hunter-biden-accused-156m-ukraine-money-laundering-scheme-court-filing-linking-debunked