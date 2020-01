(THIS ARTICLE IS COURTESY OF THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER) Good riddance to Qassim Soleimani, Iran’s terrorist in chief by Philip Klein | January 02, 2020 09:11 PM Print this article AP Top Stories January 2 P Qassim Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s terrorist Quds force, has been killed in an airstrike in Baghdad, a monumental event […]