FBI Confirms Maxwell, Others Are Under Investigation For Epstein Ties — The Duran

What was long suspected has finally been confirmed… Sources inside the FBI have reportedly confirmed that the bureau is investigating British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and several other unnamed persons suspected of helping multimillionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein recruit and exploit underage girls. Maxwell, who reportedly dated Epstein in the early 1990s before settling in to a close friendship with the millionaire, has been MIA since Epstein’s July arrest. Soon after, Epstein killed himself while awaiting trial in Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center. Though this is the first time the FBI has confirmed that it’s actively investigating Maxwell, AG Bill Barr’s insistence that the case would focus on those who enabled or abetted Epstein led many to suspect that Maxwell would be the next logical target. That’s because she has been accused in court filings of organizing a sex-trafficking ring that helped bring beautiful young girls to Epstein’s expansive Manhattan townhouse. https://www.zerohedge.com/political/fbi-confirms-maxwell-others-are-under-investigation-epstein-ties