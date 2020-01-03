FBI Confirms Maxwell, Others Are Under Investigation For Epstein Ties — The Duran

On By StaśIn Uncategorized

What was long suspected has finally been confirmed… Sources inside the FBI have reportedly confirmed that the bureau is investigating British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and several other unnamed persons suspected of helping multimillionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein recruit and exploit underage girls. Maxwell, who reportedly dated Epstein in the early 1990s before settling in to a close friendship with the millionaire, has been MIA since Epstein’s July arrest. Soon after, Epstein killed himself while awaiting trial in Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center. Though this is the first time the FBI has confirmed that it’s actively investigating Maxwell, AG Bill Barr’s insistence that the case would focus on those who enabled or abetted Epstein led many to suspect that Maxwell would be the next logical target. That’s because she has been accused in court filings of organizing a sex-trafficking ring that helped bring beautiful young girls to Epstein’s expansive Manhattan townhouse. https://www.zerohedge.com/political/fbi-confirms-maxwell-others-are-under-investigation-epstein-ties

via FBI Confirms Maxwell, Others Are Under Investigation For Epstein Ties — The Duran

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.