AG Barr Blasts Soros For Stoking Hatred Of Police — The Duran

AG Barr Blasts Soros For Stoking Hatred Of Police

“They have started to win in a number of cities and they have, in my view, not given the proper support to the police.” They have started to win in a number of cities and they have, in my view, not given the proper support to the police.“ That is the warning that Attorney General William Barr has for Americans, as he told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum in a recent interview that liberal billionaire George Soros has been bankrolling radical prosecutor candidates in cities across the country. “There’s this recent development [where] George Soros has been coming in, in largely Democratic primaries where there has not been much voter turnout and putting in a lot of money to elect people who are not very supportive of law enforcement and don’t view the office as bringing to trial and prosecuting criminals but pursuing other social agendas,” Barr told Martha MacCallum. https://www.zerohedge.com/political/ag-barr-slams-soros-funded-leftist-prosecutors-pursuing-other-social-agendas

