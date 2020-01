JANUARY 01, 2020 BY GILAD ATZMON By Gilad Atzmon While the Jewish Lobby and its squads of thought-police are geared up to frame and destroy anyone who dares to mention Soros’ ethnicity, Avraham Burg, prominent Israeli politician, former chairman of the Jewish Agency and interim Israeli president lauds George Soros as the quintessential ‘Jew-niversalist’ icon. […]