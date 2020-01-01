Sixty percent of global drone exports come from Israel — new data | The Electronic Intifada — Becky’s Blog

Experimenting on Palestinians has paved the way for Israel to become the single greatest source for drone proliferation. Tested on Palestinians Over the last decade, Israel’s use of robotic warfare against Palestinians has escalated dramatically, with each new military assault on Gaza relying more heavily on drones than the last. Last summer, Israel’s 51-day bombing campaign against Gaza killed […]

